Penta (PNT) Trading 7,457% Higher This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Penta has traded 7,457% higher against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, BCEX and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market cap of $73.51 million and $1.75 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.01523294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00169607 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, HADAX, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.