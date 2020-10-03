Penta Price Hits $0.0035 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Penta has a market cap of $73.15 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, HADAX and BCEX. In the last week, Penta has traded 7,481% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, Bit-Z, BCEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

