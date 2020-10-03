PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $755.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $108,577.41 and approximately $755.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026362 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003472 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003653 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,863,708 coins and its circulating supply is 39,557,834 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

