PEPS Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,522.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $116,697.05 and $2,522.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026438 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003462 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003850 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,853,118 coins and its circulating supply is 39,547,244 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

