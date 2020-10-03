Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 1,607,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,028.5 days.

OTCMKTS PEUGF opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Peugeot has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

