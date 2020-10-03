Phantasma Price Reaches $0.0881 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $104,305.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,568.19 or 1.00035577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152791 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

