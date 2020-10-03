Pinkcoin Market Cap Tops $755,579.85 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $755,579.85 and $389.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00629397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.03878703 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11,877.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,802,258 coins and its circulating supply is 421,541,822 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

