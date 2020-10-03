Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0018 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $757,249.28 and approximately $292.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00623794 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.73 or 0.03813626 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,815,599 coins and its circulating supply is 421,555,163 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.