Playkey (PKT) Trading 45.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $188,898.81 and $31,707.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05472086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.