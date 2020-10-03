POA Price Hits $0.0192 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Binance. POA has a market cap of $5.38 million and $1.73 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 280,019,729 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

