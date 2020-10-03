Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $20.88 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitbns, Huobi and UEX. Polymath has a market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $683,225.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00432406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, IDEX, Upbit, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.