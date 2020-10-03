Primas (PST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $970,556.37 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00433163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

