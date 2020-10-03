Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6,915.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,468,137 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.