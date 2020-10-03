ProxyNode Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $58,237.07 and approximately $51.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00629783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.03772861 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,996,064 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

