Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qiwi by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 131,002 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Qiwi by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Qiwi by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 208,808 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Qiwi by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Qiwi by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 315,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QIWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.20. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

