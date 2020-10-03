RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 897,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $100,293 and have sold 614,000 shares worth $18,925,420. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

