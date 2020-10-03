RedFOX Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,593.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $118,593.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00594565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00081419 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00050231 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs' total supply is 501,179,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,667,641 tokens. RedFOX Labs' official website is redfoxlabs.io.

The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

