Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. Refereum has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $14,722.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01522704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00171052 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

