Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $9,383.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, OKEx and Bittrex. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00264573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01521890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00169945 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

