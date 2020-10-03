Reviewing BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) and Owens & Minor (OTCMKTS:OMI)

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) and Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.84, meaning that its stock price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens & Minor has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and Owens & Minor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Owens & Minor 0 3 4 0 2.57

Owens & Minor has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential downside of 16.51%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Owens & Minor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.59 million 3.49 $10.09 million N/A N/A Owens & Minor $9.21 billion 0.16 -$62.37 million $0.56 40.18

BrewBilt Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Owens & Minor.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Owens & Minor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Manufacturing 217.33% -59.70% 409.72% Owens & Minor -1.23% 9.31% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Owens & Minor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Owens & Minor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owens & Minor beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers; and contract logistics services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries offering a range of supply chain logistics services to manufacturers. In addition, it offers business services comprising order-to-cash, re-labeling, customer service, and returns management; and warehousing and transportation services consisting of storage, controlled-substance handling, cold-chain, emergency and export delivery, inventory management, and pick and pack services. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. Its products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

