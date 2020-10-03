ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

RKWBF opened at $382.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.95. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $389.19.

Separately, Danske lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

ROCKWOOL International A/S Company Profile

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for façade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

