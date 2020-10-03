RPICoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $20,534.23 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,012,145,477 coins and its circulating supply is 972,133,541 coins. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.