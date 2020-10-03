RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 568,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 718,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,944,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in RPM International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

