Safex Cash (SFX) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Safex Cash (CURRENCY:SFX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $379,709.70 and approximately $537.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Cash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Cash Coin Profile

Safex Cash is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 64,557,690 coins and its circulating supply is 59,557,690 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io.

Safex Cash Coin Trading

Safex Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

