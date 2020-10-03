Sapien Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Sapien token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $14.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapien has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,657,460 tokens. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

