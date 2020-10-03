Selfkey Market Capitalization Tops $6.88 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ABCC, Tidex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $390,325.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05472086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.