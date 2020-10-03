Sentivate Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Sentivate has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $592,823.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.97 or 0.05347284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,836,795,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

