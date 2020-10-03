Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Volume Hits $599,831.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $16.51 million and $599,831.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.30 or 0.05468321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,836,795,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

