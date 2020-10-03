Shift (SHIFT) Price Down 58.9% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shift has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $683.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.