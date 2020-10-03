Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declines By 9.4%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $42.27 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

