Short Interest in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Declines By 10.6%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 12,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.81. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

