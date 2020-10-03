Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expands By 13.8%

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 21,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.70 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

