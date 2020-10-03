Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Grows By 13.7%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 80,248 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $55.61.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.54 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

