Short Interest in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expands By 13.6%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 26.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

LOVE stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $423.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lovesac by 2,813.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lovesac by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

