Short Interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Declines By 10.3%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,500 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.3% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $393.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

