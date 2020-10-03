Short Interest in The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) Decreases By 10.5%

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLD opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The Long-Term Care ETF has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from The Long-Term Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.