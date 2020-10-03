Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Declines By 10.5%

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

