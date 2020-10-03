SHPING Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, SHPING has traded flat against the US dollar. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a market cap of $25,680.69 and $6.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,476,688,680 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

