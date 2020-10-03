Silent Notary Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Silent Notary has a market cap of $98,583.17 and $1,609.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

