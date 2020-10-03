SpaceChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,974.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $2,974.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg and HitBTC. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 157.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

