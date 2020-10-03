SpaceChain (SPC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,954.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Bittrex and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1,954.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Upbit, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.