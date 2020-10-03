Sphere Price Tops $0.0860 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market cap of $1.07 million and $31.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,564.00 or 1.00035567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152880 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

