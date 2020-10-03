Sphere Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $65.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,545.66 or 1.00064723 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001637 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.