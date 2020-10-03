Stipend Market Cap Tops $14,834.12 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $14,834.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.44 or 1.00035371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00629783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.01188684 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00109233 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

