Sumokoin Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $40,403.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00980919 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 32,575,246 coins and its circulating supply is 25,875,246 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.