SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 29,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 361.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SunPower by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.