Synthetix Network Token (SNX) Price Hits $4.45 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a total market capitalization of $453.90 million and $28.91 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00042141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00264573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01521890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00169945 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 203,851,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,994,196 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Liquid, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.