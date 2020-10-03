TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,574.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CLSA raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,350,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,183,000 after buying an additional 470,704 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,906,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,615,000 after buying an additional 400,521 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,758,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,216,000 after buying an additional 1,359,153 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

