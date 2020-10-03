Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 422,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Telefonica Brasil worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 892,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,662 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 118.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

