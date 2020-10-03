TERA Hits One Day Volume of $722,926.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. TERA has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $722,926.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. Over the last week, TERA has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

